Chonk Hits One Day Trading Volume of $27,081.00 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Chonk token can now be bought for about $72.98 or 0.00168225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chonk has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. Chonk has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $27,081.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chonk alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.60 or 0.00455490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00073983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00075509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00081115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00052309 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.71 or 0.00462679 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00207380 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.