Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Trading Down 8.1%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s share price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.81. 1,083,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,505,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMRX. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm has a market cap of $614.44 million, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. Research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,110,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 101,287 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

