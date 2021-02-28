Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Shares Gap Down to $288.50

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 288.50 ($3.77), but opened at GBX 270 ($3.53). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 281 ($3.67), with a volume of 190,560 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 294.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 267.43. The firm has a market cap of £783.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

In other news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 145,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total value of £456,735.86 ($596,728.33).

About Chemring Group (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

