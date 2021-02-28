Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Shares Gap Down to $288.50

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 288.50 ($3.77), but opened at GBX 270 ($3.53). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 281 ($3.67), with a volume of 190,560 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £783.59 million and a P/E ratio of 23.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 294.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 267.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

In other news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 145,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total value of £456,735.86 ($596,728.33).

Chemring Group Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.