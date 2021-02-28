Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $317.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $286.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.78. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $303.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,141.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

