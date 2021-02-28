Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,942,000 after buying an additional 1,422,810 shares during the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $36,384,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $45,289,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 246,835 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,674,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,152.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,083 shares of company stock worth $1,415,875 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average of $91.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,120.89 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.24.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

