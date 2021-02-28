Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAGDF. CIBC cut Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.43.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS CAGDF opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.