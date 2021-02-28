CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $173,930.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $173,930.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00053121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00707894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00026436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00030141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00038192 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 613,654,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

