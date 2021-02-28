Catex Token Trading 97% Higher Over Last Week (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 88.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded up 97% against the US dollar. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and $88,807.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00056646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.93 or 0.00719513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00028420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00034912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00040667 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

