Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07, reports. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $283.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.85 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $314.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.89.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.85, for a total value of $471,966.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,928.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $29,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,910,494 shares of company stock valued at $728,246,359 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CVNA. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.46.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

