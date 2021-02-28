Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $11.67. Approximately 1,402,858 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 586,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $786.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 274.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 103,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cars.com by 285.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

