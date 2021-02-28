Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $11.67. Approximately 1,402,858 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 586,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.18.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $786.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.41.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 274.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 103,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cars.com by 285.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
