Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CGEMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capgemini from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Capgemini alerts:

CGEMY stock remained flat at $$32.31 during trading on Tuesday. 23,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,226. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18. Capgemini has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $33.97.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.