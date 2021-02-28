Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Raised to C$29.09

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$27.78 to C$29.09 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

WEED has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.28.

Shares of WEED stock opened at C$41.90 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$12.96 and a 1 year high of C$71.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$47.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

