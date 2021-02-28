Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) vs. Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Isuzu Motors and Canoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isuzu Motors $19.09 billion 0.41 $747.34 million N/A N/A Canoo N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Isuzu Motors and Canoo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isuzu Motors 0 0 1 0 3.00 Canoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Isuzu Motors and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isuzu Motors 31.43% 52.93% 28.36% Canoo N/A -29.50% -0.48%

Risk & Volatility

Isuzu Motors has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Isuzu Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Isuzu Motors beats Canoo on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, large corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

