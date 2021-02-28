Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNQ. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.93.

TSE CNQ opened at C$34.71 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$37.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$159,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,350,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,154,231.65. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.25, for a total value of C$770,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,640 shares in the company, valued at C$3,617,853.08. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 26,350 shares of company stock worth $764,991 and sold 191,500 shares worth $6,049,011.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

