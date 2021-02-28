Canaccord Genuity Raises STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target to $128.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $84.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $104.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.71. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $128.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,589 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $175,298.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 910,350 shares of company stock worth $97,341,289. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $65,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 55.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 352.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 182,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

