Canaccord Genuity Increases Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $315.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.58.

Shares of ADSK opened at $276.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.64. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

