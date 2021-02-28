Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 65,255 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,255 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSEP. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 1,698.4% in the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 282,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 266,936 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $30.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.