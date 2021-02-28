Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 296 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $112.03 and a 52 week high of $197.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.79.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

