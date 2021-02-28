Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 22,208 Shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC) by 165.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,208 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares during the period.

BATS PSMC opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

