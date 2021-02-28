Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $551,000 Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,529 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

DDD opened at $35.84 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $417,561. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.