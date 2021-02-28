Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 20.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 6.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $118.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.02. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $125.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

