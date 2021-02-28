Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,927 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,620,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,885,000 after buying an additional 3,247,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,408,000 after buying an additional 740,913 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 159,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 40,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

