California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,463 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $250.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.35. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $263.01.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.80.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

