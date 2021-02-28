California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 906 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Cavco Industries worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 82,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,235 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cavco Industries by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 11.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $210.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.89 and its 200 day moving average is $189.96. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.58 and a 12 month high of $231.35.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVCO. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

