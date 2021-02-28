California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $104.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.47. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,938,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,705,899.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $1,059,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,957,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,842,503 shares of company stock worth $135,384,475 over the last three months.

NARI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

