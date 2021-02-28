California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 229.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. Equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

YMAB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

In other news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 40,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $2,088,432.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $801,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $205,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,232. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

