California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $839,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD opened at $129.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.61 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.46. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 27,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $3,499,085.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,782,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,086.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,925 shares of company stock worth $22,527,327. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.