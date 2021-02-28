Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 24 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 51,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $548.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.46.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.