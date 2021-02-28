Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Invests $339,000 in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 30,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Nikola by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $18.10 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

