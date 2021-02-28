Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $12,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 183,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58,277 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 254,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 128,523 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 291,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 27,380 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $44.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $46.35.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

