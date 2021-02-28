Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $218.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

