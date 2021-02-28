Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $107.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.00. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

