Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Up 9.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $100.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Caesars Entertainment traded as high as $94.43 and last traded at $93.44. Approximately 5,532,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 2,263,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.14.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.68.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

