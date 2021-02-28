Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Up 9.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $100.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Caesars Entertainment traded as high as $94.43 and last traded at $93.44. Approximately 5,532,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 2,263,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.14.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.68.
In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.
About Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.
