Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vericel Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vericel in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VCEL. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4,828,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

