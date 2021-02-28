Brokers Issue Forecasts for Castlight Health, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Castlight Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Castlight Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Castlight Health stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 235.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 59,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $29,444.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 314,029 shares in the company, valued at $540,129.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,421 shares of company stock valued at $322,516 over the last three months. 17.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

