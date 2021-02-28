Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $27.82 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.10 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.