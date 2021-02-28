Brokerages Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) PT at $47.00

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

ZURVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

