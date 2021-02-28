Brokerages Set Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Target Price at €60.83

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €60.83 ($71.57).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

ETR:STM traded down €1.25 ($1.47) on Thursday, reaching €61.95 ($72.88). The stock had a trading volume of 40,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.09. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 12-month high of €70.00 ($82.35).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

