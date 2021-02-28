Brokerages Set Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) PT at €117.75

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €117.75 ($138.53).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of EPA:SU traded down €2.05 ($2.41) during trading on Thursday, reaching €122.85 ($144.53). 1,638,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €125.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €114.38.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

