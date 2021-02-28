Brokerages Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Target Price at $40.60

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $43.84. 1,490,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $56.13.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,660. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $777,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,188,000 after buying an additional 341,895 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

