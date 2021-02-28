Brokerages Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Price Target at $42.86

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

LPX opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

In other news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 57,584 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 307,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 189,468 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

