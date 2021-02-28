Brokerages Set Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) PT at €75.19

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €75.19 ($88.46).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ETR:HLAG opened at €121.80 ($143.29) on Thursday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 52-week high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €106.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

