Brokerages Set Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target at $26.90

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.90.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. 183,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,243. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $16.06.

In other Grid Dynamics news, EVP Victoria Livshitz bought 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 42,443 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $1,332,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 44.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,261,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.