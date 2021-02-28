Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Target Price at $15.15

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CSFB set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 76.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 226,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 97,760 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,637,000 after buying an additional 566,999 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 89.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 192,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 90,719 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGO traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,715,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,008. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

