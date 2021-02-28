Brokerages Set Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target at $77.17

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

CDLX stock opened at $132.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 2.63.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total transaction of $314,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,873,146.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,599 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 241.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

