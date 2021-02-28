Brokerages Set ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Target Price at $74.00

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711. ASOS has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.68.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.