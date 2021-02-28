Brokerages Set Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) PT at $27.88

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,368,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $12,999,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,757,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,121.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 128,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

