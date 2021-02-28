Brokerages Expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.01). Stratasys posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,061,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,952. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,541,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 6.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,518,000 after acquiring an additional 780,340 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 67.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 708,277 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Stratasys during the third quarter worth approximately $7,874,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Stratasys by 102.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 424,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.