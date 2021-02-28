Brokerages Expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.70. Avient reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,314,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,734,000 after acquiring an additional 539,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,992,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,374,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,698,000 after purchasing an additional 663,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,926,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 456,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,814. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

